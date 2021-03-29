Deputy superintendent named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Jesse Pratt has been named deputy superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the school district announced Friday.

Pratt fills the role that Tricia McManus served in before she was named interim superintendent in November. McManus became superintendent three months later.

Pratt has been the Instructional Superintendent for the school district since 2019.

He previously worked as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Student Services for Thomasville City Schools. Prior to that, Pratt served as the Academic Improvement Officer and Regional Superintendent for Indianapolis Public Schools for three years.

"His experiences as a building leader, district leader and interim superintendent for the past four months have prepared him for the role of Deputy Superintendent. He has demonstrated the ability to make thoughtful, student-centered decisions. He leads through a lens of equity and has a no-excuses mentality. Dr. Pratt has garnered the respect of our principals and district leaders, and I am very excited about this announcement," McManus said in a statement.

