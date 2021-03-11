Doctor says safety shortcuts could lead to COVID transmission in schools. 'Masking has to stay.'

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign legislation soon that will pave the way for middle- and high-school students to return to in-person, daily instruction. A local infectious disease expert is cautioning schools to take a close look at safety measures and, above all, continue to mandate mask-wearing if they plan to open for more students.

In his weekly update, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said that even with COVID-19 transmission rates at "moderate to mildly minimal" in Forsyth County, it would be a mistake to relax protocols.

"If we abandon the safety measures such as masks and some level of distancing in schools, the virus is going to take advantage of that, and to date, that hasn't really been a problem," he said. "If we relax too much, there's going to be in-school transmission."

A compromise between Cooper and state lawmakers, SB 220 says local school boards may now offer in-person, daily learning to older students, something that had been available only to children in grades K-5.

Most schools won't be able to offer six-feet of social distancing in classrooms with an influx of students. The state's guidance on reopening calls for six-feet of social distancing for 6-12 students. But SB 220 says schools may now offer "minimal" social distancing for the older students.