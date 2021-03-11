Doctor says safety shortcuts could lead to COVID transmission in schools. 'Masking has to stay.'

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign legislation soon that will pave the way for middle- and high-school students to return to in-person, daily instruction. A local infectious disease expert is cautioning schools to take a close look at safety measures and, above all, continue to mandate mask-wearing if they plan to open for more students.
In his weekly update, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said that even with COVID-19 transmission rates at "moderate to mildly minimal" in Forsyth County, it would be a mistake to relax protocols.
"If we abandon the safety measures such as masks and some level of distancing in schools, the virus is going to take advantage of that, and to date, that hasn't really been a problem," he said. "If we relax too much, there's going to be in-school transmission."
A compromise between Cooper and state lawmakers, SB 220 says local school boards may now offer in-person, daily learning to older students, something that had been available only to children in grades K-5.
Most schools won't be able to offer six-feet of social distancing in classrooms with an influx of students. The state's guidance on reopening calls for six-feet of social distancing for 6-12 students. But SB 220 says schools may now offer "minimal" social distancing for the older students.
Ohl said schools may have to get creative in how they work with students to keep them distanced. It could be, he said, that desks are situated in such a way to provide a decent level of distancing. Schools with good ventilation and high ceilings may also be at an advantage.
A return to Plan A, as in-person, daily learning is called, does not mean life inside a school building is back to normal, he said.
"It's not, 'Let's have a big group hug,'" Ohl said. "The intent is to find ways to open schools safely but maybe with not quite the strictness."
Ohl, who has advised Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, has advocated for the return of more children in schools. He suggested schools considering Plan A scrutinize classrooms and activities to find ways to reduce transmission. Choral groups, for instance, might want to consider practicing outside.
"You have to think about everything you do," he said.
On one safety measure, Ohl was adamant.
"The masking has to stay," he said.
Local schools have been in Plan A for grades K-4, and on Monday, fifth-graders will start going four days a week. Students in grades 6-12 have been in Plan B, a mix of in-person and online instruction.
Another set of students, from grades K-12, are in a virtual academy and have stayed online the entire year.
The school system has a remote learning day, called "Flex Wednesday," which allows for buildings to be cleaned and teachers to plan. If the school board decides to go to Plan A for its older students, it is likely to keep Wednesdays remote.
Superintendent Tricia McManus said Wednesday that any update to the reopening plan would be presented to the school board at its next meeting, March 23.
