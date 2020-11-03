Don Martin declines offer to be interim superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Don Martin notified the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education on Friday that he is not interested in serving as the interim superintendent.

Martin was the district's superintendent for 19 years, retiring in 2013. He is in his second term on the Forsyth County Board of Commission.

The district's current superintendent, Angela Hairston, resigned in mid-October unexpectedly. Her last day is Nov. 13.

Martin told his fellow commissioners in a letter dated Oct. 25 that the school board had sent him a draft contract for the position, which he then took to several people to review for possible ethical violations. County commissioners provide the district millions of dollars in funding.

Martin discovered that he would have to take a leave of absence from the Board of Commission.

"I was at the beach and did some walking," Martin said. "It wasn't a single thing. It was some things. Here we are on election day, and a few years ago, I ran for a second term, and I don't need to take a break from that. It did not seem like it was the right thing to do."

The board had gone as far as sending him a revised contract on Friday, but by then, Martin had decided he did not want the job.