Don Martin declines offer to be interim superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Don Martin notified the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education on Friday that he is not interested in serving as the interim superintendent.
Martin was the district's superintendent for 19 years, retiring in 2013. He is in his second term on the Forsyth County Board of Commission.
The district's current superintendent, Angela Hairston, resigned in mid-October unexpectedly. Her last day is Nov. 13.
Martin told his fellow commissioners in a letter dated Oct. 25 that the school board had sent him a draft contract for the position, which he then took to several people to review for possible ethical violations. County commissioners provide the district millions of dollars in funding.
Martin discovered that he would have to take a leave of absence from the Board of Commission.
"I was at the beach and did some walking," Martin said. "It wasn't a single thing. It was some things. Here we are on election day, and a few years ago, I ran for a second term, and I don't need to take a break from that. It did not seem like it was the right thing to do."
The board had gone as far as sending him a revised contract on Friday, but by then, Martin had decided he did not want the job.
Once he was given the revised contract, Martin took that to mean that the job was his for the taking.
"I interpreted it as this is clearly an offer," he said.
The school board decided to pursue Martin as the interim superintendent in closed session. The decision was somewhat surprising considering Hairston has a deputy superintendent, Tricia McManus.
The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem & Vicinity came out against a possible Martin appointment, saying that schools became re-segregated during his tenure.
Martin said that had little bearing on his decision not to take the job.
On Tuesday, the Coalition for Equity in Public Education, a local group concerned with equity issues in the school district, issued a press release in support of McManus.
The group was also opposed to Martin's appointment.
"A deputy steps in when the chief is unavailable," Carolyn Highsmith, a member of the coalition, said. The group cited the continuity that McManus would provide, especially with the staggered return of students to in-person learning.
The Forsyth County Association of Educators also supports McManus, calling her a "qualified second in command" in a letter to the school board.
Martin said he told the school board he would be happy to help in whatever way he can.
The school board has called a meeting for Thursday at 2 p.m. The agenda includes a closed session to discuss personnel.
A vote on an interim superintendent would have to come before the board in open session.
