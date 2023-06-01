Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For some families whose children attend Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, finding $10 each month to buy a box of tampons creates a financial hardship.

“People don’t understand the cost that goes along with feminine care products,” said Thyais Maxwell, the principal of Carver High School. “And when you experience poverty, you have to make a decision between food, gas or these items, and sometimes you’re stuck in a difficult situation.”

When that situation gets too difficult, menstruating girls will often choose to stay at home.

To address what has been called “Period Poverty,” a local chapter of The Links, a national nonprofit organization of Black women devoted to improving the lives of Black people, donated small kits containing feminine care products to two local schools it identified as having a need, Philo-Hill Middle School and Carver. It also sent kits to Winston-Salem State University.

At an event at Carver last week, Mayor Allen Joines read a resolution declaring it Period Poverty Week. The impact that a lack of sanitary items can have on a girl’s behavior was a revelation to some attending the event.

Superintendent Tricia McManus, the mother of two girls, admitted this was something she had never thought about. Besides tampons and sanitary napkins, some girls may be without soap, underwear or pain relief to help with cramps. The school district is not allowed to give out such medications as Motrin, she said.

The link between absenteeism and menstrual hygiene management, as it is often called, has been a topic of research around the globe. One study called it a “neglected public health issue in the U.S.”

That same study found that among a sampling of high schools in St. Louis, Mo., one-third of the participants missed school because they didn’t have products related to their period.

The local school district’s rate of chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 10% or more of the school year, was at 32.4% as of May 23. McManus said the district hasn’t studied the correlation between period poverty and chronic absenteeism.

“There are so many issues associated with chronic absenteeism — health, connecting to a school, transportation — but I think this is worth digging deeper,” she said. “We need to do a better job of that.”

Schools typically keep a stash of feminine products. Some are bought with district funds and others are donated by churches and other community organizations.

Philo-Hill Principal Franchesca Gantt regularly digs into her pocket to buy supplies.

Carver gets a steady supply of feminine hygiene products from community partnerships. But the need is ongoing.

“It’s never enough,” Maxwell said. “Every time we get a donation, it’s always, ‘Ohhh, this came in just in time.'”

Period poverty, and the overall stress that periods can have on a girl is not well understood, Maxwell said. For example, she talked about the stress a girl with a heavy menstruation cycle may feel in a 90-minute class.

Some girls may also feel too self-conscious to go to the school bathroom, she said.

“It’s very much an issue in our community, our society,” Maxwell said. “I don’t think society understands what women go through with their bodies. It’s definitely impactful for our students.”

When it decided to help young women in the district with this issue, members of The Links discovered that Philo-Hill and Carver had the most need.

“We couldn’t believe this was a problem in our community,” said Kathy Stitts, the president of the local chapter.