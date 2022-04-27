Dr. Pamela Oliver to speak at Salem College's commencement

Dr. Pamela Alston Oliver will deliver the commencement address at Salem College's graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. May 7 at the college's May Dell amphitheater, Salem Academy and College announced Wednesday.

In case of severe weather, the commencement will be moved indoors to the Hanes Auditorium in Salem’s Elberson Fine Arts Center, the college said.

Oliver serves as executive vice president and president of the Novant Health Physician Network, the college said. Oliver will also receive an honorary doctorate at the ceremony.

"With Salem's new emphasis on health leadership, Dr. Oliver's experience as a leading health-care executive at Novant Health makes her the ideal person to inspire our graduates as they leave Salem and embark on their next chapter," said President Summer McGee of Salem Academy and College.

An obstetrician-gynecologist, Oliver has been practicing at Novant Health WomanCare since 2005.

Oliver received her undergraduate degree in biology and her medical degree at UNC Chapel Hill. She received her master's degree in public health from the UNC School of Public Health.

