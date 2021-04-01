Drive-in FAFSA help for college-bound students coming to Forsyth Tech and GTCC in April

College-bound students who want help completing their federal financial aid form can go to Forsyth Tech and GTCC in April.

These drive-in events will provide one-on-one assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. High school seniors and their families can stay in their vehicles during these sessions.

Here's the schedule:

April 10: Forsyth Tech's main campus on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem and GTCC's main campus in Jamestown.

April 17: Forsyth Tech's main campus in Winston-Salem

April 24: Forsyth Tech's Transportation Campus on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem

All sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers wearing face coverings will answer questions through car windows. Wi-Fi will be available. The sessions are open to current high school seniors, students who graduated from high school in 2020 and anyone else who wants help with the FAFSA.