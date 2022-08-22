Drivers too often ignore school bus stop signs, sometimes crash into them. Reminder: Winston-Salem/Forsyth buses have cameras.

Drivers in Forsyth County illegally pass school buses about 110 times a day, creating dangerous scenarios for students.

With school set to open Aug. 29, transportation officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are reminding local drivers that buses will soon be rolling.

At its news conference on Monday, the school district released footage of the kinds of stop-arm violations that bus drivers see daily. The footage includes drivers in the opposite lane of traffic ignoring the mechanical stop-arm and one shocking clip of a van driving from behind the bus and smashing into the stop-arm.

Each of the school district's 340 buses is equipped with several cameras that pick up such violations. Those violations are then reported to local law enforcement.

Cynthia Coleman, a veteran bus driver, sees violations nearly every day.

"Stop-arm violations can be very scary," said Coleman, who begins her 23rd year as a driver on Monday. "I'm asking the public to please slow down. Watch for kids. Listen. Stay off your cellphone."

In 2012, 11-year-old Hasani Wesley, a sixth-grader at East Forsyth Middle School, was killed crossing the southbound lane of Old Hollow Road by a car headed south on the road. The Hasani N. Wesley Students' School Bus Safety Act was passed in his honor, stiffening penalties for drivers who illegally pass stopped buses.

Drivers pay a minimum fine of $500 for violating school bus stop-arm laws, according to the act.

Rinaldo Branson, the director of transportation, said most of the violations tend to happen in the morning, as people are driving to work.

"Once people start seeing the amber lights, they need to start slowing down," Branson said. "They need to prepare to stop."

In other transportation-related news, the school district has 61 bus driver vacancies heading into the start of the school year with 49 more in the pipeline but still a few months from being fully licensed to drive, according to Lauren Richards, the chief of operations.

Richards said she expects the start of school to go more smoothly than last year when a shortage of drivers meant some runs could not be covered. As of Monday, there are about 109 runs without a driver, compared to 800 at the beginning of the last school year. A bus driver's route can consist of three or four individual runs.

Richards said the district is looking for ways to cover the runs.

She encouraged parents to keep track of their child's bus through the Here Comes the Bus app.