Duke orders undergrads to quarantine due to virus outbreak
Duke orders undergrads to quarantine due to virus outbreak

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak-Education

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows the entrance to the main Duke University campus in Durham, N.C. Duke University announced Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that it is considering ending in-person classes as an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the course of five days worsens and students continue to violate health guidelines. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

 Gerry Broome

DURHAM — Duke University issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties, the school said.

The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to stay-in-place until at least March 21. Suspension or dismissal from the school are potential punishments for “flagrant or repeat violators.”

Over the past week, the school has reported more than 180 positive coronavirus cases among students. There are an additional 200 students who may have been exposed and have been ordered to quarantine.

The school said in the statement that the outbreak was "principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups."

Duke said it would provide a policy update on Thursday.

