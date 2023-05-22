Jim Carrey was quoted about overcoming failure. So was Michael Jordan.

But the students who graduated from the Early College of Forsyth at Wait Chapel on Monday have already proven that they’re a pretty resilient bunch when it comes to bouncing back.

Take Luis Vazquez, for example.

He was a freshman in 2020 when COVID forced Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to move to remote learning for the remainder of the school year and into much of the following school year.

“I went from straight A’s to being a failing student,” Vazquez said.

Eventually, he pulled himself together, but it wasn’t easy.

“You have to think, ‘This is what I have to do.’ This is not a want but a need,” he said.

On Monday, this son of immigrants became the first of his family to graduate from high school in this country, and he’ll be the first in his family to go to college. Vazquez is headed to UNC Charlotte to study psychology.

“This is a big deal for my family,” he said. “Most of the people in my family never came close to college.”

Vazquez was one of 60 seniors from the Early College to graduate on Monday, the kickoff to the school district’s graduation season.

After a break of a few weeks, the bulk of graduations will take place on the second weekend of June.

Students in the Early College attend campus at Forsyth Technical Community College and graduate with an associate’s degree.

Before the ceremony, science teacher Leigh Ann McDowell filmed each of the students offering words of wisdom to next year’s incoming class of freshmen.

The advice ranged from “Don’t worry about grades so much” to “choose your friends wisely.”

McDowell talked about how the class had persevered through adversity.

“I could cry I love them so much,” she said. “They are going to change the world.”

A few of the student speakers broke down on the podium as they thanked their parents in Spanish. A common theme in all the speeches was the closeness that developed among the students. They talked about going to Camp Raven Knob, SCarowinds and the COVID shutdown.

Michelle-Yvette Cruzat, one of three valedictorians and a co-class president, referred to that period as “monotonous days spent behind a screen.”

Once back together in the fall of 2021, the class bonded through hard work.

“We are leaving a time and place in our life that has greatly shaped us into the humans we are,” she said.

Her co-president David Calderon Lacayo referred to all the blood, sweat and tears, his classmates poured into their studies.

“This is our moment, our accomplishment, our time,” he said.