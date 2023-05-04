Janet Materdo knew when she was a little girl growing up in South Carolina that she wanted to be an educator.

She saw examples of the impact that educators can have throughout her family, with three of her grandparents working in schools.

On Thursday, Materdo was named the Teacher of the Year in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools at the school district's annual Core Awards, which honors school employees in six categories.

A 24-year educator, Materdo teaches social studies in East Forsyth Middle School's dual-language immersion program.

"As the years have progressed, I've seen what we need to continue to do right to grow our children," said Materdo, who has been at East Forsyth Middle for two years.

This year, she said she has been able to make big strides in reaching Hispanic families.

Her husband, Fernando Vazquez, said Materdo works "long hours and long days. It's in her blood. It's not passion. It's something more."

Other winners were:

Assistant Principal of the Year: Patrick Sadler, Kimberley Park Elementary

Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year: Grace Campbell-Sheran, Petree Elementary

Classified Employee of the Year: Tiffani Cash, Diggs-Latham Elementary School

Principal of the Year: Nancy Martinez, Career Center

Judy Mountjoy Volunteer of the Year: Eurikca Felipe, Paisley Middle School.