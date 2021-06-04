East Forsyth seniors mark the end of a strange year

McCalister graduated last year and was not able to have a traditional graduation ceremony.

"This made me miss my senior year," McCalister said.

Manning, who plans to study sports psychology at the University of South Carolina in the fall, said graduation took on extra meaning this year.

"It's extra special because a lot of us didn't think this would happen. This was important to me because my sister did not get a graduation. I was doing this for the both of us."

Manning stayed in remote learning all year. She saw some of her classmates at a few events over the year but this was the first time the entire group had been together.

"It was cool seeing all of us together," she said.

To keep on the crowd, each graduate was given six tickets. Manning gave one of hers to her grandmother, Delores Blackwell.

"This means everything to me," said Blackwell, glowing as she heaped grandmotherly praise on Manning. "This was something a grandma could not miss."

The class also paid tribute to Nicholas Thornton, who would have been a member of the class of 2021. Young Nicholas died in 2014 at the age of 11 while a fifth-grade student at Kernersville Elementary School.