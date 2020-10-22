Elon and Wake Forest announce new campus restrictions after rise in COVID-19 cases

Wake Forest and Elon universities announced new campus restrictions Thursday after a rise in COVID-19 cases on both campuses.

Wake Forest on Thursday raised its campus status to Orange: Modified Campus Operations.

The change in campus status follows 55 new positive cases between Monday and Wednesday, according to the university's online COVID-19 dashboard. Two of the new cases were faculty and staff; the rest were students. The 21 cases reported Tuesday is the single-highest one-day total reported at Wake Forest since the start of the falls semester.

Wake Forest also said Thursday that students won't be allowed to attend Saturday's home football game against Virginia Tech.

Elon, meanwhile, will put in place starting Friday what it calls a "social hiatus": dining services will be take-out only, all visitors are banned from campus residence halls, and intramurals and club sports are canceled.