End of challenging school year brings relief to thousands of seniors

Wallace at East Forsyth also decided to stay remote, saying she didn't want to deal with some of the protocols at school such as mandatory mask-wearing. Most of her friends decided to stay remote as well.

She said she is grateful that she got to enjoy some parts of her senior year. Some parents at East Forsyth put together a prom that she attended, for instance.

"I do feel like I missed out on a little bit because I wasn't on campus but I do feel like I got more than the seniors last year were able to get," said Wallace, who plans to go to Lenior-Rhyne College in the fall.

Her friend, Sydney Watson, decided to return to classes at East Forsyth. Though she was adjusting OK to online learning, she missed her teachers and the internet at her home was often slow.

"I'd be in the middle of something and the internet would stop. So I'd go to my neighbors, and if they weren't there, I'd have to figure something out. I'd immediately text my teachers," Watson said. "There were times when I felt like it was happening multiple days a week."

While home, Watson also had to help out with her twin brothers, both in eighth grade.