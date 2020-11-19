Expert: Opposing school reopening shows 'ignorance of science. 'Shame on us' for choosing bars and gyms over schools, Ohl says.

People protesting the reopening of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are showing a lack of understanding about science, according to Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Ohl is among the medical experts that the district has consulted about reopening, said school spokesman Brent Campbell.

In his weekly address on COVID-19 in the region, Ohl mentioned the school board’s decision on Tuesday to delay the reopening for students in grades 2-12 until January.

About 6,000 students in specialized programs as well as pre-kindergarten through first grade, have returned to school, some as recently as Monday.

The community has been sharply divided on whether students should return.

"Quite frankly, there’s a group of people that have been extremely vocal, and they’ve developed kind of a life of their own and a crusade against opening schools," Ohl said. "There’s a lot of misinformation, disinformation and ignorance of science, quite frankly, in that group. And that will keep groups from reopening in Forsyth County unless they start thinking about it a little bit more.”