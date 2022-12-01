False reports of shooters called in at schools around the region, including Parkland High School in Winston-Salem.

A phony call to 911 about a reported shooting at Parkland High School this morning was among several such calls that happened around the state, including in Wilkes County.

None of the calls turned out to be true, according to multiple media outlets.

A 911 call claiming there had been a shooting at Parkland came in around 10 a.m.

"While there was no shooting, or disturbance of any kind on campus, law enforcement responded appropriately," according to a statement from Brent Campbell, a spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. "Campus was canvassed by school leaders and law enforcement out of extra precaution. All students and staff are safe and there was no incident at Parkland."

The school day resumed as normal. The school district contacted Parkland families about the false report, Campbell said.

"WS/FCS is thankful to our law enforcement partners for their quick response and will cooperate fully with law enforcement as they work to find out who is responsible for the call. The district will support all efforts to hold those individuals accountable as this type of disruption to the school, disruption to the important work of law enforcement and first responders, along with the undue stress for those involved, is unacceptable," he said.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said in a statement that the sheriff's office responds to every call with urgency.

"We take every threat seriously and investigate it to determine its credibility — our students and our educators are too valuable to handle it any other way. We are obligated and committed to serving and protecting our community, particularly its most vulnerable resource — our children.”

He encouraged students and parents to report any suspicious activity or threats directly to law enforcement and not share on social media because it is difficult to trace the original source.

Schools all over North Carolina on Thursday reported phony calls about school shooters or other "incidents" that turned out not to be true.

Greensboro police are investigating the source of a fake 911 call and false report of an active shooter at Grimsley High School.

The 911 call came in at 10:06 a.m. and Grimsley's school resource officer was immediately contacted on the radio to determine whether there was a threat, a Greensboro Police Department spokeswoman said.

The officer at Grimsley was able to quickly determine there was no such threat on campus, spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said.

Other NC schools reporting similar fake 911 calls today included Williams High School in Burlington, Wilkes Central High School in Wilkesboro and a high school in Fayetteville.

At Wilkes, authorities dealt with a false report of an "active shooter" on the campus of Wilkes Central High School, with the school going into lockdown until officials confirmed that there was no threat and no active shooter.

Calls were also reported in a number of locations in eastern North Carolina, including Cumberland, Craven and Beaufort counties, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the news gathering partner of the Journal.