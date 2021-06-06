Families find Virtual Academy a mixed bag. They look forward to more consistency next school year.

Last summer, Leigh Anna Voigt and Dena Moore correctly predicted a turbulent school year on the horizon.
When would students get to return to their classrooms?
Would the safety protocols disrupt the traditional school experience?
With their children's input, they decided to try the new Virtual Academy and pulled their kids from their home school, Diggs-Latham Elementary. About 6,200 students joined them.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools established the Virtual Academy last summer to give students the chance to take all their classes online throughout the school year. It has a separate administration and teaching staff.
Voigt has two children, Gregory, a fourth-grader, and Lynnleigh, a second-grader.
Moore also has two children, Vincent, a fourth-grader, and Stelling, a second-grader.
With a background in early education, Voigt agreed to oversee their schooling at her home, just as she did at the end of the 2019-20 school year, which was abruptly moved online.
The result was a mixed bag, an expected outcome given the challenges and the pandemic's unpredictable pattern.
"There was nothing good about it, but there was nothing bad about it," Gregory said a few weeks ago, sitting in front of his Chromebook at the Voigt family's kitchen table.
Vincent's experience was more clear-cut.
"He wasn't engaged with online learning," his mother said. "He checked out pretty much in October and just wasn't doing any work. Forcing him to do work was horrible."
Both mothers found the amount of screen time for their fourth-graders to be excessive and hoped for a few more play breaks during the day.
"Gregory was pretty much on the computer all day," Voigt said. "That's been hard for me."
The amount of computer time has been a recurring complaint among students throughout the district this year.
Gregory has an affinity for computers and was able to adjust. Vincent has a hard time with transition, Moore said.
The girls thrived, but their school day was a bit different, with more asynchronous lessons and lots of play time embedded into each day. That was to be expected for children in younger grades.
"She's my go-with-the-flow baby," Moore said of Stelling.
In August, the Journal wrote about the changes Voigt made to her house to accommodate what she called "school in the kitchen."
Her husband, Kyle, built a makeshift classroom in the kitchen with four work stations, ensuring that Voigt could keep her kitchen as a kitchen.
The start of the school year took some adjusting, Voigt said.
"Up until November, it was a long, exhausting day, jumping from one kid to another," she said.
The kids eventually fell into a routine. The work stations include a schedule of each child's day tacked up to the wall to keep them on track.
The kids also generally wear headphones so that Voigt doesn't have to hear the chatter going on in each virtual classroom.
That quiet environment allowed Voigt to do her own work as the children's director of a local church. Though she supervises and regularly answers the kids' questions, the kids do a good job of sticking to their schedules, with alarms regularly going off to remind them when it's time for a schedule change. They even make their own lunches, usually a Nutella sandwich and cheese. If they want a snack from Voigt, they have to place their orders in advance.
"The first phase was consistency and just them knowing that they get up and go to school in the kitchen," Voigt said.
In March, when elementary-school children were allowed to return to their classrooms four days a week, Moore decided to pull Vincent from the Virtual Academy and send him back to Diggs-Latham.
Though he's never been particularly fond of school, Vincent agreed with his mom that he should go back to his school.
"He's done a lot better," Moore said. "He's at least engaged in lessons, which he wasn't before. I understand it was late (in the year), but he wasn't doing anything, and I thought something would be better than this."
Stelling was doing fine in the Virtual Academy and will finish the year there. Tuesday is the last day of school.
Looking ahead to the next school year, Voigt has decided to keep both her children in the Virtual Academy, which will now be a permanent option for parents.
Voigt said she thinks sending Gregory back to Diggs-Latham for fifth-grade then to a new school for sixth-grade might be too much change for him. She also likes being able to closely monitor Gregory's school day.
"Even though some days are hard, we'll do it again next year," Voigt said. "I know this is one of the best ways for Gregory to learn, and Lynnleigh will adapt."
Stelling will be joining Vincent back at Diggs-Latham next year.
Moore said she is thankful for Voigt's help this year and she acknowledged the hard work that teachers put in.
She looks forward to getting both children back to a regular schedule next year at Diggs-Latham.
"Just returning to some sense of normalcy for them, for parents, for staff, I think that will be important, and I think some kids have thrived with Virtual Academy," she said. "But I would prefer to have both of my kids in the same place."
