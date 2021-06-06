Families find Virtual Academy a mixed bag. They look forward to more consistency next school year.

"He's done a lot better," Moore said. "He's at least engaged in lessons, which he wasn't before. I understand it was late (in the year), but he wasn't doing anything, and I thought something would be better than this."

Stelling was doing fine in the Virtual Academy and will finish the year there. Tuesday is the last day of school.

Looking ahead to the next school year, Voigt has decided to keep both her children in the Virtual Academy, which will now be a permanent option for parents.

Voigt said she thinks sending Gregory back to Diggs-Latham for fifth-grade then to a new school for sixth-grade might be too much change for him. She also likes being able to closely monitor Gregory's school day.

"Even though some days are hard, we'll do it again next year," Voigt said. "I know this is one of the best ways for Gregory to learn, and Lynnleigh will adapt."

Stelling will be joining Vincent back at Diggs-Latham next year.

Moore said she is thankful for Voigt's help this year and she acknowledged the hard work that teachers put in.

She looks forward to getting both children back to a regular schedule next year at Diggs-Latham.