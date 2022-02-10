Fans of Mrs. Davis: Flat Rock staff wears colors of the Bengals in support of day porter

With its faculty decked out in orange and black on Tuesday, Flat Rock Middle School appeared to be filled with Cincinnati Bengals fans.
In truth, the faculty sported Bengals colors because they are fans of Ann Davis, a day porter at the school whose grandson, Akeem Davis-Gaither is a member of the team.
The Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday, a game that Davis will attend with her daughter, Sevonne.
“She is a proud grandmother as she should be,” said Tracy Holder-Kearns, an assistant principal at the school. “This is a huge event.”
An employee of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools since 2004, Davis has been a day porter at Flat Rock since 2009. In that job, she opens the school, monitors the grounds, delivers cleaning supplies and does some custodial work, all while keeping an eye on the students.
She often does it decked out in Bengals gear, including a jersey bearing the name of her grandson, a Thomasville native who starred as a linebacker at Appalachian State University.
The Sun Belt Conference’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Davis-Gaither was later drafted by the Bengals. This season, he recorded 26 tackles in nine games before injuring his left foot.
Though Davis-Gaither remains on the injured reserve list, Davis and her daughter couldn’t pass up the chance to be part of the festivities and flew to Los Angeles on Thursday.
“It seems so unreal I haven’t gotten a hold of it,” Davis said Tuesday evening while packing for her big trip. “Nobody thought they were going to make it. They made it.”
The Bengals’ unlikely run to the Super Bowl was capped by a thrilling overtime win on Jan. 30 against the highly favored Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.
Watching at her home in Winston-Salem, Davis said she was a wreck.
“I just had a fit,” she said. “I could not sit down.”
She described her grandson as a kind, quiet person who gives back to the community.
“I always tell him, ‘Do the best you can do,’” Davis said.
She sets high standards for the kids at Flat Rock as well.
“She expects them to behave and act maturely in a middle school environment,” Holder-Kearns said.
When Davis went to school on Tuesday, it took her some time to realize that she wasn’t the only one wearing orange and black. The entire faculty was.
“I was shocked they pulled that over my head,” Davis said with a chuckle. “It about made me cry.”
The stunt was fun for the faculty as well.
“For the faculty, it was like ‘You might be a Rams fan but on Tuesday, you’re a fan of the Bengals and Mrs. Davis,’” Holder-Kearns said.
