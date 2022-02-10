Fans of Mrs. Davis: Flat Rock staff wears colors of the Bengals in support of day porter

Though Davis-Gaither remains on the injured reserve list, Davis and her daughter couldn’t pass up the chance to be part of the festivities and flew to Los Angeles on Thursday.

“It seems so unreal I haven’t gotten a hold of it,” Davis said Tuesday evening while packing for her big trip. “Nobody thought they were going to make it. They made it.”

The Bengals’ unlikely run to the Super Bowl was capped by a thrilling overtime win on Jan. 30 against the highly favored Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

Watching at her home in Winston-Salem, Davis said she was a wreck.

“I just had a fit,” she said. “I could not sit down.”

She described her grandson as a kind, quiet person who gives back to the community.

“I always tell him, ‘Do the best you can do,’” Davis said.

She sets high standards for the kids at Flat Rock as well.

“She expects them to behave and act maturely in a middle school environment,” Holder-Kearns said.