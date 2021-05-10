FDA approves vaccine for children 12-15; local students must have consent if clinics are held at schools

COVID-19 vaccines finally are headed for more kids as U.S. regulators on Monday expanded use of Pfizer's shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students, including those in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, before the start of the new school year.

Shots could begin as soon as a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, expected Wednesday.

Locally, the school system has been working with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health on ways to vaccinate this age group. Though no plan has been announced, the school district has said it is willing to use its school buildings as vaccination sites, but the decision is up to the health department.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said the school district will continue to look for guidance from the health department and other health care providers on how to proceed.

"We know our schools are hubs of their community and a good place to reach not only students, but the community at large," she said in a statement.

So far, local school buildings have not been used for its older students, ages 16 and up, who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.