Fear and excitement mark the first day of school

Some local students are starting the year in quarantine, however, McManus said Monday morning that she didn’t know exactly how many.

The community transmission level remains high in Forsyth County and the rest of the state.

School board chairperson Malishai Woodbury agreed that the school district needs the community’s help to keep kids in the classroom.

“We are talking all the necessary precautions, but I do ask the community to be patient with us and work with us to keep the community as a whole safe,” she said.

Woodbury and McManus spoke about the school year at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Lewisville Middle School, the first new school to open in the local district since Smith Farm Elementary School in 2013.

The new middle school, located near the intersection of Lewisville-Vienna and Robinhood roads, was built to alleviate overcrowding at Meadowlark and Jefferson middle schools. Built for $27 million with bond money approved by voters in 2016, the middle school has an enrollment of about 670 students with a capacity for 800.

For the first year, the school is open to residential students. Next year, it will be part of the district’s school-choice program.