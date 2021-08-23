Fear and excitement mark the first day of school

The 2021-22 school year started for 52,000 students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Monday with a mix of excitement and trepidation.
Though the school year started on a different note than last year, with yellow school buses rolling and children filing into classrooms, COVID-19 continues to linger, threatening to disrupt the way education is delivered for a third straight year.
All students and staff members must be masked while indoors in the local school district, a policy that the school board approved in late July. Beyond getting the vaccination, mask-wearing is one of the most important mitigation measures a school system can enforce, medical experts have said.
Some school districts in North Carolina, including Yadkin, Wilkes and Stokes counties are starting with optional masking. Other districts that have had that policy have reported hundreds of students in quarantine, leading some districts to change to mandatory masking, a move that some communities have resisted.
Children under the age of 12 have not been approved for a vaccination.
“It’s going to be a year of keeping a priority on health and safety,” local Superintendent Tricia McManus said. “Not that it isn’t a priority other years, but it’s very different when it comes to COVID and the pandemic. Our goal is keeping kids in school for the year, and that’s going to take a community-wide effort.”
Some local students are starting the year in quarantine, however, McManus said Monday morning that she didn’t know exactly how many.
The community transmission level remains high in Forsyth County and the rest of the state.
School board chairperson Malishai Woodbury agreed that the school district needs the community’s help to keep kids in the classroom.
“We are talking all the necessary precautions, but I do ask the community to be patient with us and work with us to keep the community as a whole safe,” she said.
Woodbury and McManus spoke about the school year at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Lewisville Middle School, the first new school to open in the local district since Smith Farm Elementary School in 2013.
The new middle school, located near the intersection of Lewisville-Vienna and Robinhood roads, was built to alleviate overcrowding at Meadowlark and Jefferson middle schools. Built for $27 million with bond money approved by voters in 2016, the middle school has an enrollment of about 670 students with a capacity for 800.
For the first year, the school is open to residential students. Next year, it will be part of the district’s school-choice program.
Principal Charles McAninch led a tour of the building, which has three stories, one of the few middle schools in the district that is not one level. The middle school has an open cafeteria, a maker space area in the media center, a spacious band room and a gymnasium that smells new.
“Welcome to the Lion’s Den. This is where we’ll be defeating every other middle school,” McAninch said with a smile.
Fire trucks from Lewisville and Vienna fire departments greeted students.
Lewisville Mayor Mike Horn called the opening of the school a great day for the town, which partnered with the school system to extend sewer lines to the new school.
“(Today) is one of those days that mark a new day in the community,” Horn said.
One of the biggest issues for the town will be managing traffic. There were some reports on social media that traffic was backed up on Lewisville-Vienna Road for the first day.
Horn said that town is in the early phase of building a traffic circle at the intersection of Lewisville-Vienna and Robinhood roads that is expected to be finished by September 2022.
Rebecca Subbiah’s daughter Jasmine, is attending eighth grade at Lewisville Middle.
“At orientation, it looked fantastic,” she said. “The team seems to be great, the teachers enthusiastic. It’s a brand new school, which is pretty awesome.”
Her enthusiasm is tempered some by the concern she feels about the highly transmissible delta variant. Subbiah said she is cautious about COVID-19 but feels like it’s important that Jasmine, and her brother, a fourth-grader at Vienna Elementary School, return to the classroom.
“It was important to send them back for their emotional health,” she said. “And I don’t think I was capable of home-schooling.”
