Fear of school shooting inspired Jefferson Middle students to design backpack with metal detector

As it is now, Zella Ann said, it's easy for a student to hide a gun in a backpack made of durable nylon or canvas.

In this design, the metal detector would stay attached to the backpack. If the metal detector is missing from a backpack, a teacher or administer would know to scan the bag for a possible weapon.

There are still details to be worked out, including the name. Right now, it's called the "Sort-A-Pack" but the students liked the idea of calling it a "Safe Pack," as suggested by someone in attendance at the demonstration. There were also questions about the cost, how to replace missing metal detectors and how parents can play a role by scanning their child's backpack with the metal detector before school.

The prototype intrigued Kimbrough. He asked the team to come to his office sometime and demonstrate it to his staff.

"The shooting has left such a mark on our community and you have the next generation of kids trying to figure out how to solve that," said Kimbrough, whose deputies work as school resource officers at most of the schools in the district. "That's very impressive to me. The ingenuity, the thought, the detail, that alone touched me."