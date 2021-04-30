Felicia Davis takes job as a top administrator in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

A local administrator has been named as an area superintendent for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Felicia Davis, who has began her duties, had served as a school improvement director for the school district since September 2020, the school system said Friday in a statement.

Davis also served as the interim area superintendent since March when Jesse Pratt was appointed as a deputy superintendent for the school district.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has approved Davis to replace Pratt.

From 2009 to 2020, Davis worked as the principal at Mango Elementary in Hillsborough County, Fla., the school system said. Prior to that, Davis served as the assistant principal for Mango Elementary for four years.

Earlier in her career, Davis worked as a writing resource teacher, lead teacher, a technology specialist and intermediate teacher also in Hillsborough County, Fla.

Davis has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University, the school system said.

Davis is working on a doctorate in education through the University of South Florida.

