Finding joy in the unexpected: Wake Forest sends off its class of 2021 with a unique all-day commencement

Though the new graduates still wore caps and gowns, they sat in friend groups on the football field, not in ABC order like they did earlier in the day. Few wore facemasks, as Wake Forest dropped its mask mandate for the outdoor evening event on Friday, the same day North Carolina lifted most of its mask-wearing and social-distancing restrictions.

As the night went on, bands played and choirs sang. When a drizzle turned to a brief shower, the new graduates slipped plastic ponchos over their robes.

The new graduates gave standing ovations to their classmates who received their U.S. Army commissions and to Hatch as he got an honorary degree. Hatch is retiring June 30 after 16 years at Wake Forest, and Sunday was his final commencement.

Commencement had not one but three speakers. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, current U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and NFL football player (and Wake Forest alum) Kendall Hinton offered brief pre-recorded remarks that were aired on the stadium’s big screens.