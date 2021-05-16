Finding joy in the unexpected: Wake Forest sends off its class of 2021 with a unique all-day commencement

In a normal year, Wake Forest University would hold its commencement outdoors on a Monday morning, with the entire class and their families packed together in the grassy plaza in front of Wait Chapel.
But 2021 was anything but normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That unprecedented year was reflected in Wake Forest’s all-day indoor-outdoor commencement Sunday.
Wake Forest awarded nearly 1,200 bachelor’s degrees at four different ceremonies held at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The first event started at 8:30 a.m.; the final one wrapped up a few minutes after 5 p.m. Then the entire graduating class gathered with their families at Truist Field for a nighttime sendoff that ended with fireworks.
“Today is a very special day for Wake Forest University and the class of 2021,” President Nathan Hatch told graduates at the evening event. “It is worth a 21-gun salute, a fireworks extravaganza and, most importantly and now that it is permitted, the warmest embrace of family and friends.”
The diploma ceremonies felt like small-scale versions of a traditional Wake Forest commencement. Graduating seniors wore black robes and gold stoles. Each graduate heard their name read aloud, crossed the stage to shake hands with Hatch and a dean and picked up their diploma covers. (But not the actual diploma; graduates will get them in the mail next month.)
To make it feel a little like its traditional outdoor ceremony, Wake Forest covered the coliseum floor with green artificial turf and hung a picture of Wait Chapel behind the commencement stage.
But it was clear that this was a ceremony held during a pandemic. Graduates sat six feet apart on the coliseum floor. Nearly all of them wore facemasks until it was time to walk across the stage. Up in the stands, their families sat in scattered groups of two. Wake Forest, like many other universities, had limited each graduate to two tickets because of the pandemic.
Savarni Sanka described the senior class’ final year on campus as unfamiliar, unplanned and unexpected.
“If my time at Wake has taught me anything,” she told the audience at Sunday’s final diploma ceremony, “it’s the power of resilience and determination in the face of the unfamiliar.”
In the future, said Sanka, who will study at England’s Oxford University this fall on a Rhodes Scholarship, “I hope we can learn to find joy in the unexpected and embrace the unknown. I’m confident that our shared Wake Forest journeys have prepared us to conquer anything — from the everyday to the extraordinary.”
Then came the nighttime undergraduate celebration at Truist Field, an event that differed from a traditional Wake Forest commencement in almost every way.
Though the new graduates still wore caps and gowns, they sat in friend groups on the football field, not in ABC order like they did earlier in the day. Few wore facemasks, as Wake Forest dropped its mask mandate for the outdoor evening event on Friday, the same day North Carolina lifted most of its mask-wearing and social-distancing restrictions.
As the night went on, bands played and choirs sang. When a drizzle turned to a brief shower, the new graduates slipped plastic ponchos over their robes.
The new graduates gave standing ovations to their classmates who received their U.S. Army commissions and to Hatch as he got an honorary degree. Hatch is retiring June 30 after 16 years at Wake Forest, and Sunday was his final commencement.
Commencement had not one but three speakers. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, current U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and NFL football player (and Wake Forest alum) Kendall Hinton offered brief pre-recorded remarks that were aired on the stadium’s big screens.
Just before the ceremony concluded, the new Wake Forest graduates turned their tassels and tossed their caps in the air like they always did. But this year’s celebration ended with fireworks and the Demon Deacon mascot riding his motorcycle through the commencement crowd and rolling out of the stadium with Hatch on the back of his bike.
The university also is scheduled to award at separate ceremonies more than 800 degrees to graduates of its professional schools and master’s and doctoral programs. The medical and divinity schools held their commencements this weekend. The law, business and graduates school ceremonies are scheduled for Monday.
