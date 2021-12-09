Firearm, BB gun confiscated at Hanes Magnet Middle School

An unloaded firearm and BB gun were confiscated from two different students at Hanes Magnet Middle School on Thursday morning, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Robin Willard, the school's principal sent a message to parents, alerting them to the weapons. Willard told parents that the school's resource officer and administrators found an unloaded firearm on one student. In the other case, a BB gun was found on a second student after someone reported it to school administrators.

Both weapons were confiscated, and parents were contacted, Willard said in the message.

"It is important that you know these incidents are not related," she said.

All students and staff are safe, Willard said.

This marks the seventh time a firearm was found on a school campus since the start of the school year.

In September and October, law enforcement officials found guns on students at Mount Tabor, Reynolds and Parkland high schools as well as Paisley Middle School. An inoperable gun was found on a student at Mineral Springs Elementary School in October.

Students who bring guns to campus are suspended for 365 days and sent to an alternative school, Superintendent Tricia McManus said earlier this year.

