For parents, a long, anxious wait in a hot parking lot

At first, the reunion felt imminent, but it stretched to hours.

As the mid-day heat rose off the blacktop pavement, parents kept their phones on their ears, desperate to talk with their children. A few sat silently inside their cars, their eyes brimmed with tears.

Their anxiety radiated off them, and many did not want to talk.

Fortunately, most students were able to get in touch with their families quickly, alleviating their immediate concern. Still, parents ached to be with their children, to comfort them.

Shanise Curry's 16-year-old son is a sophomore at Mount Tabor.

“You don’t realize that it (a school shooting) will come to your city,” Curry said. “You only see this stuff in other places, not thinking that it will happen in your own home.”

The plan was to bus students from Mount Tabor to the shopping center, but with the suspect on the loose, law enforcement was cautious about reuniting parents and students in such an open area. So as the manhunt intensified, parents waited.