For schools, COVID tests will be important this year, Dr. Ohl says.

On Thursday, Ohl said that this fall, schools should be suspicious of every cough and sniffle.

Because so many people were masked last year, the cold and flu season was mild. This year will be different, Ohl predicted.

"Anyone who has a cold will have to have it sorted out — Is it a cold? Is it the flu? Is it COVID?" Ohl said. "There will be a lot of demand for testing."

Vaccinated people will also need to test. Though rare, breakthrough cases can happen, especially if a person is surrounded by unvaccinated people.

"The best way to protect yourself from a breakthrough is to surrounded yourself with vaccinated people," he said.

Because a vaccine does not exist for children under 12, Ohl said he supports Gov. Roy Cooper's recommendation that staff and students in K-8 schools wear masks indoors.

"One thing we learned that does make a difference is a mask," he said. "And the kids are fine with it, actually. It's the adults who seem to have more problems."

Schools with a high percentage of vaccinated staff and students, say around 80%, may consider relaxing masking protocols, he said.

About 70% of North Carolinians between the ages of 12-17 are unvaccinated.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.