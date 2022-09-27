Former Forsyth principal named superintendent in Tyrrell County

Karen Roseboro, who has worked in a variety of roles for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, has been named the new superintendent for Tyrrell County Schools.
Roseboro will start her new job on Oct. 17, according to a news release from the Tyrell County district. A Winston-Salem native, Roseboro worked as an area superintendent, principal at North Hills Elementary School and teacher at Parkland High School, among other jobs.
Most recently, she oversaw the school district's choice and magnet school program.
