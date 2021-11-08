Former Forsyth superintendent Beverly Emory is retiring from state job

Beverly Emory, the former superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, announced her retirement from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction last week.

The first woman to be superintendent of the local school district, Emory served from 2013 to 2019. She left to become the state's director of district and regional support under State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson.

Johnson had been a school board member while Emory was superintendent.

Most recently, Emory was the Executive Director of Leandro Support for the state's public instruction department. Her retirement is effective Dec. 31.

In the local school district, Emory was succeeded by Angela Hairston, who served about 14 months before resigning. Tricia McManus replaced Hairston in February after serving as interim for two months.

