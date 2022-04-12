Former President George W. Bush to be first in-person speaker at Wake Forest University's Face to Face Speaker Forum

Beginning in September, Wake Forest University will stage its first in-person Face to Face Speaker Forum for 2022-23, Wake Forest announced Tuesday night.

Former President George W. Bush, 75, will be the forum's first speaker, appearing Sept. 14 at Joel Coliseum, WFU said.

Bush and Jon Meacham, a presidential historian and author, will share the stage and discuss the challenges facing the United States in the 21st century and the power of freedom, the university said.

Bush, a Republican, served from 2001 to 2009 as the country's 43rd president.

Organizers announced the speakers for their upcoming season during the appearance of Dr. Sanjay Gupta Tuesday night in Wait Chapel on the WFU campus.

The forum began in March 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to stage online events with its inaugural speakers.

The 2022-23 speakers’ lineup also consists of Thomas Friedman, the foreign affairs columnist for the New York Times and author; Bryan Stevenson, the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, a human rights organization in Montgomery, Ala.; and Kristin Chenoweth, an actress and singer, the university said.

No mask protocols or proof of vaccination will be required for these events, Wake Forest said. Mask usage will be optional.

"The goal of the Face to Face Speaker Forum is to bring world renowned voices of influence and change to the greater Winston-Salem area," said Sue Henderson, the organization’s executive director.

Speakers are selected to discuss topics in political affairs, business, innovation and global affairs, social justice and arts and culture, Henderson said. University leaders and the forum’s board of advisors have input on the selection of speakers, the university said.

"It’s a process," Henderson said.

Friedman, 68, is scheduled to speak Nov. 15 at Wait Chapel, WFU said.

Friedman will discuss the stresses and challenges of a world being transformed by technology, globalization and climate change, the university said.

In February 2010, Friedman spoke at Wake Forest about why the U.S. should lead the world in developing green nonpolluting and sustainable technologies to meet the planet’s energy needs.

Stevenson, 62, will speak Feb. 23, 2023 at Wait Chapel, the university said.

Under his guidance, the Equal Justice Initiative has won legal challenges eliminating excessive and unfair sentencing, exonerating innocent death-row prisoners, confronting abuse of the incarcerated and the mentally ill people, and aiding children prosecuted as adults, the university said.

"Stevenson will bring a great perspective around social justice," Henderson said.

Chenoweth, 53, will speak April 12, 2023, at Joel Coliseum, Wake Forest said.

"We are thrilled to have this star of stage, television and film," Henderson said of Chenoweth. "She will perform in addition to being in conversation with a moderator about her life and her career."

"We think that she is the right personality to close out our series for arts and culture," Henderson said.

Chenoweth, an Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer, has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee," the university said.

Chenoweth appeared in the Starz original series, "American Gods." Her television roles include appearances in "The West Wing."

Season subscription renewals to the Face to Face Speaker Forum will be available beginning the week of April 18, the university said.

There will be free admission for Wake Forest students as well as students at Winston-Salem State University, Salem College, Forsyth Technical Community College and the UNC School of the Arts, Henderson said.

