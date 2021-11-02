Former Winston-Salem/Forsyth superintendent has died. Zane Eargle oversaw restructuring of schools in the 1980s.

Zane Eargle, who was the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools during a major reorganization in the 1980s, died on Oct. 12 at the age of 86.

Pfeiffer University announced his death on its website. Eargle left the local school district to become the president of what was then Pfeiffer College in 1988. He held that job until 1998.

Known for an unassuming, low-key style of leadership, Eargle came to the school district in 1982 when it was in the throes of reorganizing its schools. At that time, schools were structured to serve five different grade levels — K-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. In 1985, the school system moved to its current structure with elementary schools serving K-5, middle schools 6-8 and high schools 9-12.

The process involved closing seven schools, reassigning half of the administrators and one-third of teachers, according to a 1988 article in the Winston-Salem Journal.

“There really wasn’t any honeymoon here,” he told the Journal. “We had a very tight timeline. We had a year and a half to totally revamp the school system.”