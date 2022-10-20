Formula for how schools are graded should be changed, according to survey results

Low-performing schools are those with “D” or “F” grades that did not exceed growth.

Of those 35 low-performing schools, 29 met growth.

A state advisory group has been looking at ways to change the grading system, the state education department said.

Truitt called the results a "call to action."

“There is widespread agreement that school performance grades should be more encompassing than just test scores and instead include indicators that more accurately reflect school quality," she said in a statement.

The General Assembly must approve changes to the current grading system.