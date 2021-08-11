Forsyth school district will call on SROs for added support for returning students

When the school year begins Aug. 23, many of the 52,000 returning students will be setting foot in a classroom for the first time in 18 months.
Officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be looking to student resource officers, also known as SROs, to help ease their transition as well as help other students who may be experiencing anxiety, loneliness and stress from the turbulence of the time.
Stationed at the school district's middle and high schools, SROs are employees of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Kernersville Police Department. They don't act as disciplinarians for the school system, rather they are called on to do such things as keep campuses safe from intruders, investigate thefts and in some cases, break up fights.
This year, the school district is emphasizing their role as mentors to students, encouraging them to get involved in school activities such as coaching or leading a club, and counsel students in informal settings to build trust.
In a presentation to middle and high school principals, and many of the district's 37 SROs on Wednesday, Jonathan Wilson, the Executive Director of Safety, Security and Emergency Management for the school district, outlined some of the expectations for the new school year.
"Take law-enforcement action only when necessary," he said. "Sometimes there's not a way around it, but if there's an opportunity to divert, this is how we'll make a positive impact with kids."
The emphasis on de-escalation and building trust aligns with the district's shift to a more restorative approach when it comes to student discipline. Superintendent Tricia McManus is an advocate of this model, which focuses on building relationships with students so that conflicts don't escalate to the point where students are suspended from school and wind up dropping out.
The school district is in the process of revamping its code of conduct to address racial disparities in discipline.
For example, Black students were five times more likely than white students to get suspended and Black students with a disability were three times more likely to get suspended than other students with a disability between 2017-19.
The new code of conduct will not be about punishing kids as much as supporting them and teaching them correct behavior while establishing a set of expectations, according to Jesse Pratt, the deputy superintendent for the school district.
"This is one piece of a larger puzzle," Wilson said of the changing SRO roles. "We want the SRO to be looked on as a friendly face, and they are a friendly face but we do have students who don't look at them that way based on what they've seen in the news and in the media for the last 18 months. We do want relationships between students and SROs to be formed in a quicker and more effective manner."
Freda Smith, the principal at Northwest Middle School, said having an SRO in the hallways greeting kids and learning their names can help turnaround negative perceptions of law enforcement.
"Some students (at Northwest), probably the majority, may see an officer as a bad guy, so we definitely want to clear that misunderstanding, so relationships are very important," Smith said. "For the most part, we find out a lot of what is happening on campus from students who have reported it to the SRO. So having that relationship is important. It can stop things before they happen."
Most of the SROs in the county come from the sheriff's office. In previous years, some SROs were from Winston-Salem Police, but it has completely phased out of the SRO program.
"This was a chance to get together and clearly delineate that we're not here to simply be enforcers but to educate our students and create relationships with them in a different capacity than teachers," said Christina Howell, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
Kernersville Police are the SROs in seven schools within Kernersville town limits.
