Forsyth school district will call on SROs for added support for returning students

The emphasis on de-escalation and building trust aligns with the district's shift to a more restorative approach when it comes to student discipline. Superintendent Tricia McManus is an advocate of this model, which focuses on building relationships with students so that conflicts don't escalate to the point where students are suspended from school and wind up dropping out.

The school district is in the process of revamping its code of conduct to address racial disparities in discipline.

For example, Black students were five times more likely than white students to get suspended and Black students with a disability were three times more likely to get suspended than other students with a disability between 2017-19.

The new code of conduct will not be about punishing kids as much as supporting them and teaching them correct behavior while establishing a set of expectations, according to Jesse Pratt, the deputy superintendent for the school district.