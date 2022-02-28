Forsyth Tech instructor wins state's top teaching honor for community colleges.

“What I see with Melissa that takes her above and beyond is her willingness to connect with students to provide any resource that makes them successful,” Beck said. “It’s a personal connection. It’s not just, ‘I’m going to refer you to this resource.’”

Smith understands that the community college students may have unusual trajectories in their educational journey.

In the 1990s, she enrolled in a four-year college only to struggle.

“I had a very successful high school career but I don’t think I was prepared to go to four years of school, away from home. I wasn’t as successful as I had hoped to be, but I came back home, went to community college,” Smith said. “And that was just the difference.”

Smith enrolled in the radiography program then worked for about 17 years in private practices and hospitals. With her children grown, Smith, a Pilot Mountain resident, accepted an invitation to teach part-time as a clinical instructor with Forsyth Tech.

“I had a real knack for it,” Smith said. “It was a very easy transition to the classroom and I always enjoyed helping students learn and grow. It’s fun to see that.”