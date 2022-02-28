Forsyth Tech instructor wins state's top teaching honor for community colleges.

Melissa Smith learned to be a good teacher at Forsyth Technical Community College by being a student there.
“The teacher I had in the radiography program saw me as a person. I wasn’t one of 200 students,” Smith said. “They wanted to know when I had a bad day. They cared. It was very much a community.”
For those extra steps that Smith has taken as an instructor over the last 11 years, whether it was checking on their well-being outside of class; providing them with snacks if they had missed a meal; or personally connecting them with campus resources, Smith was recently named the N.C. Faculty Member of the Year by the N.C. Community College Systems Board of Trustees.
Smith, the coordinator of the college’s MRI program, was picked over 57 other nominees from community colleges across the state. It’s the first time a Forsyth Tech faculty member has won the award, which was established in 1985.
“You always hear people say, ‘They can’t believe it.’ But honestly,” Smith said, “I just can’t. It’s amazing.”
Her colleague at Forsyth Tech, Tamara Beck, can believe it. The Associate Dean of Imaging in the college’s Health Science Division, Beck has worked with Smith for about 10 years.
“What I see with Melissa that takes her above and beyond is her willingness to connect with students to provide any resource that makes them successful,” Beck said. “It’s a personal connection. It’s not just, ‘I’m going to refer you to this resource.’”
Smith understands that the community college students may have unusual trajectories in their educational journey.
In the 1990s, she enrolled in a four-year college only to struggle.
“I had a very successful high school career but I don’t think I was prepared to go to four years of school, away from home. I wasn’t as successful as I had hoped to be, but I came back home, went to community college,” Smith said. “And that was just the difference.”
Smith enrolled in the radiography program then worked for about 17 years in private practices and hospitals. With her children grown, Smith, a Pilot Mountain resident, accepted an invitation to teach part-time as a clinical instructor with Forsyth Tech.
“I had a real knack for it,” Smith said. “It was a very easy transition to the classroom and I always enjoyed helping students learn and grow. It’s fun to see that.”
Smith could see herself in the stories of her students, some of whom have taken unconventional paths to get to her classroom.
“Students can have a burden sometime. They may be looking for a change-of-life job or be right out of high school and the family didn’t have money for a four-year school or maybe they never considered they could go to college and here they are,” Smith said. “So it’s all about ‘What do you need?’”
Smith endured a rigorous selection process before emerging as the winner of the award, which comes with an $8,000 prize.
Smith said she’s likely to spend the money on a trip with family members.
In the meantime, she is focused on providing connection to students.
“I think that makes a difference,” she said. “It motivates them to do well because they know someone is cheering for them and sometimes, they don’t have that.”
