Forsyth Tech names transportation building for former president Gary Green

"(College trustees) thought this building here at the transportation center was without a doubt the best way to honor you because of your history and your family and your vision and the impact this center is having on the community," said Ann Bennett Phillips, chairwoman of the college's Board of Trustees.

Phillips and others spoke at a ceremony that was held in person and streamed live online. The event also featured the unveiling of both the building's new sign and a portrait of Green that will hang in the lobby.

Green said he was "truly humbled and honored" by the recognition and told the audience that the transportation center represents a couple of key themes of his tenure at Forsyth Tech: the college's commitment to provide technology-based training programs that lead to good-paying careers, and the college's desire to help people throughout the region regardless of their background or language.

Green grew up around cars. His late father repaired car and truck bodies for 30 years, and Green said the smell of Bondo — the putty used to repair vehicle dents and dings — reminded him of his childhood and his first encounter with a workplace.

"The naming of this facility, this place, means so much to me," Green said.

