Forsyth Tech offers a free year of school to the class of '21

Davis, for instance, used Wednesday as a chance to get help with a federal financial aid form, known as FAFSA, that is particularly complex.

Forsyth Tech President Janet Spriggs said that she expects the program to give a boost to enrollment. Last year, enrollment dropped about 2% because of the pandemic.

The community college now has 7,300 students and expects to have 8,000 for the coming academic year, she said.

“I hope the students who take advantage of this are those who didn’t have a plan, the students who graduated and didn’t know their next step,” said Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Spriggs said she expects to see an increase in the number of students studying advanced manufacturing and those interested in earning an associate’s degree before transferring to a university.

Landon Renigar plans to take advantage of the free year of school. His plan is to go to Forsyth Tech for two years then transfer. He hopes to one day own a gym.

“This will save me a lot of money,” Renigar. “I need to save every penny.”