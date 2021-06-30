Forsyth Tech offers a free year of school to the class of '21

Hashim Davis will soon be taking classes at Forsyth Tech, and he’ll do so without one major stressor — how to pay for it.
Davis, a recent graduate of Mount Tabor High School, is taking advantage of a new program at Forsyth Tech that offers incoming freshmen one free year of schooling, and that includes tuition, fees and books, a value of about $6,000.
“We are not in the best place financially, and if I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t know what to do financially,” said Davis, who plans to study diesel technology.
Unveiled on Wednesday, the Class of 2021 College Commitment, as the program is known, promises graduates from the class of 2021, from anywhere in the state, a free year of school at Forsyth Tech for the 2021-22 academic year, regardless of the student’s financial need.
Thomas Stith, the president of N.C. Community Colleges, was among several state and local leaders who spoke at the event.
“Education is a pathway to opportunity,” he said. “And you’re about to have the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Wednesday’s launch party was more than an announcement of the program. It also provided prospective freshmen a chance to meet with academic advisors, admissions officers and financial advisors to help them get started.
Davis, for instance, used Wednesday as a chance to get help with a federal financial aid form, known as FAFSA, that is particularly complex.
Forsyth Tech President Janet Spriggs said that she expects the program to give a boost to enrollment. Last year, enrollment dropped about 2% because of the pandemic.
The community college now has 7,300 students and expects to have 8,000 for the coming academic year, she said.
“I hope the students who take advantage of this are those who didn’t have a plan, the students who graduated and didn’t know their next step,” said Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Spriggs said she expects to see an increase in the number of students studying advanced manufacturing and those interested in earning an associate’s degree before transferring to a university.
Landon Renigar plans to take advantage of the free year of school. His plan is to go to Forsyth Tech for two years then transfer. He hopes to one day own a gym.
“This will save me a lot of money,” Renigar. “I need to save every penny.”
Davis’ mom, Christene Davis, said she is relieved that her son doesn’t have to stress over how to finance his first year of community college.
“I know we could’ve found something but this takes the stress off of me because it takes the stress of of him,” she said.
Several speakers emphasized what a great opportunity this is for the class of 2021.
“You better get this money. You get see this as a gift horse,” said D.D. Adams, the mayor pro tem of Winston-Salem, who also acknowledged that some prospective students might also find trouble securing transportation and childcare.
Spriggs said the college hopes to address those issues. She said she is hopeful that the program can continue next year.
The program is being paid for with a mix of private and public dollars.
“We have great hope that we can ways to sustain this program,” Spriggs said.
