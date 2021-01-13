Forsyth Tech waives fees for many high school students taking college classes

In interviews this week, Forsyth Tech officials said they adopted the fee waiver in part because some other nearby community colleges, including Davidson-Davie and Rowan-Cabarrus, offer similar deals for their Career and College Promise students.

In addition, they said, the new policy will help the college reach its equity goals as outlined in its current strategic plan. Forsyth Tech wants to improve graduation and retention rates and academic performance of minority students, some of whom are from low-income families.

Forsyth Tech estimates the fee waiver could help attract between 400 and 600 new Career and College Promise students over the next five years. College leaders say increases in enrollment will result in more state funding, which will help offset the lost revenue from canceling fees.

"It was good timing, and it was something we've been wanting to do for our students," Paula Dibley, Forsyth Tech's vice president of strategy and outreach, said of the fee waiver. "We feel like there's more capacity for this program to grow based upon how many high school juniors there are in Winston-Salem and Stokes County as well. This could have a significant impact."