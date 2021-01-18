Four more grades return to school buildings in Forsyth on Tuesday

Last week, students in grades 2, 3 and 6 returned to their schools, the first wave of students to return to their schools since early November when the school board paused its reopening plan.

According to the News & Observer of Raleigh, 52 of the state's 115 school districts have reverted to online learning because of the post-holiday surge.

Karen Smith, a longtime eighth-grade teacher at Wiley Middle School, said three of her colleagues at the school recently decided to retire out of concern for contracting COVID-19.

"Kids need to be in school, trust me, I know that with every ounce of my being. I know it to be a fact," Smith said. "But when we're at the height of the pandemic, we have to think about the greater good and with the community spread like it is, I don't know about the timing."

Smith said she would like to see the school district pause reopening until teachers can get the vaccine. The school district has been making preparations for the vaccine rollout but the Forsyth County Department of Public Health has not announced a starting date. Teachers age 50 and above were to be vaccinated after 75 year-olds but got pushed down the priority list when the state opened vaccines to all adults 65 and over.