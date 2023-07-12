Forsyth Technical Community College will offer free tuition to all 2023 North Carolina high school graduates for the fall and spring semesters.

Now in its third year, the College Commitment program is considered a "last-dollar" scholarship that will cover the gap left after federal, state and local grants and scholarships have been applied to a student's tuition. The college will use a variety of sources to cover that gap, according to a press release from Forsyth Tech.

Students must be a 2023 high school graduate from North Carolina and be a first-time college student.

Forsyth Tech President Janet Spriggs said in a statement: “We believe in the trailblazing and transformative power of education and the doors it can open. We recognize your hard work, dedication and achievements throughout your high school years, and we want to support your dreams by providing a solid foundation for your future success.”

The scholarship funds can only be used to cover tuition and assorted fees. It does not cover books, supplies and course materials.

Students interested in learning more should visit forsythtech.edu/Classof2023.