Free year of college announced in event with Gov. Cooper for Class of 2022

Gov. Roy Cooper talks about program to extend tuition grants

High school seniors are eligible for one free year at Forsyth Technical Community College, the school announced Thursday at an event with Gov. Roy Cooper.

Forsyth Tech started the program last year, offering it to high school seniors in North Carolina from the class of 2021 with the hope of extending the program. Last year, about 1,000 people took advantage of the tuition deal, which is paid for with a mix of private and public dollars.

The assistance is provided through the state's Longleaf Commitment grants program and Forsyth Tech's College Commitment program. The public portion comes primarily from federal COVID-19 relief dollars that Cooper directed to be spent for community-college tuition.

The free year includes the cost of tuition, books and fees.

At a roundtable discussion with students who took advantage of the program, Cooper touched on the role that community college plays in boosting the state's workforce.