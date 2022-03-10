 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free year of college announced in event with Gov. Cooper for Class of 2022
Free year of college announced in event with Gov. Cooper for Class of 2022

Gov. Roy Cooper talks about program to extend tuition grants

High school seniors are eligible for one free year at Forsyth Technical Community College, the school announced Thursday at an event with Gov. Roy Cooper.

Forsyth Tech started the program last year, offering it to high school seniors in North Carolina from the class of 2021 with the hope of extending the program. Last year, about 1,000 people took advantage of the tuition deal, which is paid for with a mix of private and public dollars.

Gov. Cooper Forsyth Tech Longleaf Commitment

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper shakes hands Thursday with Forsyth Technical Community College student Rebeca Coreas after a roundtable discussion about the benefits of the Longleaf Commitment community college grant program and Forsyth Tech's College Commitment 2021. These programs enable all graduating high school students to attend Forsyth Tech free of charge for one year.

The assistance is provided through the state's Longleaf Commitment grants program and Forsyth Tech's College Commitment program. The public portion comes primarily from federal COVID-19 relief dollars that Cooper directed to be spent for community-college tuition.

The free year includes the cost of tuition, books and fees. 

At a roundtable discussion with students who took advantage of the program, Cooper touched on the role that community college plays in boosting the state's workforce.

"Last year in North Carolina, we had a record pace of new jobs being created,  many here in the Triad, and many are better paying jobs than people are used to. But the thing that keeps me up at night is making sure we have enough qualified, trained, educated people to take those jobs. And that's where you guys come in, and that's where Forsyth Tech comes in," Cooper said nodding toward the students at the roundtable, Fnu Renuka, Melanie Moore, Derek Vance and Rebeca Coreas.

Gov. Cooper Forsyth Tech Longleaf Commitment

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a roundtable discussion Thursday with Forsyth Technical Community College students about the benefits of the Longleaf Commitment community college grant program and Forsyth Tech's College Commitment 2021. 

Moore, a 2021 graduate of Atkins High School, took advantage of the free year at Forsyth Tech. She is studying for an associate's degree in art and public service. 

"This allowed me to focus on my studies and not put as many hours at work so I can be more of a fulltime student and part-time worker," Moore said. 

Without the financial assistance, Moore said she probably would've taken fulltime student hours and worked fulltime to cover her tuition, a situation that would have been stressful.

Gov. Cooper Forsyth Tech Longleaf Commitment

Forsyth Technical Community College student Fnu Renuka speaks Thursday t Forsyth Tech’s Rhoades Conference Center about how she has benefitted from the Longleaf Commitment community college grant program and Forsyth Tech's College Commitment 2021.

Coreas, a graduate of North Forsyth High School, is a nursing student at Forsyth Tech.

She told Cooper that her parents own a small business, and putting her through college would have created a hardship.

"I didn't want them to have that burden," Coreas said.

Gov. Cooper Forsyth Tech Longleaf Commitment

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper meets the Forsyth Technical Community College students participating in a roundtable discussion Thursday about the benefits of the Longleaf Commitment community college grant program and Forsyth Tech's College Commitment 2021.

High school seniors can apply for the Longleaf Commitment grant by filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form and enrolling in a community college.

