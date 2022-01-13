Gene editing among the winter classes for high school freshmen and sophomores at Salem Academy

Salem Academy trustee Lossie Freeman spearheaded the effort to bring a team of women scientists from the gene institute to the Academy during a period on the Salem calendar known as "Jan Term." It's a two-week period in January that gives Salem students the chance to take short-term classes, serve in the community or take an internship.

The Academy is emphasizing its STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) curriculum, so partnering with the institute was a natural fit, said Summer McGee, the president of Salem Academy and College.

The gene institute's staff is made up of mostly of women.

"The decision (to focus on STEAM) came from looking at trends in education and the interests of young women, and obviously the need for diversity in the sciences. Science and robotics have always been a strength, but we're really doubling down by doing partnerships like this," McGee said.

Four women from the gene institute spent the last three days working with the students at Salem.