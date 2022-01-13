Gene editing among the winter classes for high school freshmen and sophomores at Salem Academy

Lola Larsen has long wanted to pursue a career in medicine.
Up until a few days ago, she thought she might want to work with patients, possibly as a surgeon.
But after three days of fluffing DNA and incubating enzymes, Lola, a ninth-grader at Salem Academy, is entertaining other ideas.
"Now, I'm more open to the lab environment," she said Thursday.
Lola is one of eight freshmen and sophomores at the Academy who spent most of this week learning about gene editing from scientists at ChristianaCare's Gene Editing Institute. Based in Delaware, the institute teaches gene editing with an educational tool known as CRISPR in a Box.
Invented in 2009, CRISPR is a cutting-edge technology that scientists use to edit genes.
According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, gene editing allows scientists to change the DNA of many organisms, including plants, bacteria and animals. By identifying faulty genes, scientists may be able to use targeted therapy to treat such diseases as cancer, diabetes and cystic fibrosis.
The Gene Editing Institute devised a kit to introduce students to the basics of gene editing. Usually, the scientists there teach students on their campus in Delaware.
Salem Academy trustee Lossie Freeman spearheaded the effort to bring a team of women scientists from the gene institute to the Academy during a period on the Salem calendar known as "Jan Term." It's a two-week period in January that gives Salem students the chance to take short-term classes, serve in the community or take an internship.
The Academy is emphasizing its STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) curriculum, so partnering with the institute was a natural fit, said Summer McGee, the president of Salem Academy and College.
The gene institute's staff is made up of mostly of women.
"The decision (to focus on STEAM) came from looking at trends in education and the interests of young women, and obviously the need for diversity in the sciences. Science and robotics have always been a strength, but we're really doubling down by doing partnerships like this," McGee said.
Four women from the gene institute spent the last three days working with the students at Salem.
"Women are usually a minority in science," said Amanda Hewes, the education program manger for the gene institute. "We're teaching the next generation of scientists and leaders and encouraging them to explore the potential of going into a science career like we did."
Lola Larsen already had the science bug. After a week learning cutting-edge science from four women, her commitment to the field has deepened.
"Working with this groundbreaking technology has been really appealing at such a young age," she said.
336-727-7420