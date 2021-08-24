Get tested or don't play: In split vote, board decides to require testing for athletics, other extracurricular activities in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted 6-3 Tuesday to develop a COVID-19 testing plan for students in athletics and extracurricular activities including band, performing arts and ROTC. Staff and coaches will be included in the testing.
Students who do not consent to be tested will not be allowed to participate in activities, prompting one woman to stand before board and yell: “Tyranny!” Security escorted her from the building shortly after.
The testing program is offered through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services using federal money. Nearly 200 schools, including private and charter schools, are involved in the testing programs, according to Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, the chief medical officer for the state health department.
She and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, attended the meeting to offer their input.
“There’s pretty good data that shows that the testing approach in high school, and sports in general, is a good idea,” Ohl told the school board.
Asked why this pool of students was selected to be tested, Tilson said health officials learned last year that athletics were a higher-risk activity. Some of the transmission doesn’t necessarily happen on the playing field but in locker rooms and team gatherings either in or outside of school.
“One of the advantages of this year is knowing where there is higher risk of transmission and where there is lower risk,” Tilson said.
The plan would be introduced in phases, with the first phase beginning in mid-September, Superintendent Tricia McManus said.
Parents would need to sign a consent form to allow testing, which would be run by Concentric by Gingko. Tests would be processed in Charlotte.
The junior varsity football team at Reynolds High School has had to cancel one game because of positive cases.
Tilson said testing is not a “magic bullet” to stop COVID-19 spread, but it is one layer that can make a difference.
“The more you lower the risk, the more you stay in school and stay on that sports team,” she said.
Board Member Dana Caudill Jones, who cast a “no” vote along with Leah Crowley and Lida Calvert-Hayes, said she needed more information on the testing program, such as what pooled testing looks like and how the plan would be communicated to parents.
“Why wouldn’t we want to see what we’re asking?” Jones asked.
McManus said district officials have spent the last several weeks learning about testing. The district wanted the board’s approval before it began hammering out details.
“There are details that have to be worked out, weeks of communicating to our families and athletes,” McManus said. “We didn’t want to move any further until we can have a discussion publicly.”
Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger said the consent form is similar to what parents sign for random drug testing among student-athletes.
Ohl said that testing program would need to be mandatory. Voluntary testing programs are not effective, he said.
“If you do it so it’s voluntary, and just doing a few, we as epidemiologists can’t get the info we need. You’re going to get the whole team pulled because we don’t know where the problem is with the team to surgically take care of it,” he said.
The testing program is the latest in a group of measures districts are taking to stop the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Yadkin County Schools Board of Education voted to mandate that students and staff wear masks indoors for the next 30 days.
The school board will revisit the mandate in four weeks, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
The school board also agreed to cut quarantine time to 10 days rather than 14 for students and school personnel, the television station reported..
Yadkin County has a 15.4% positive COVID1-19 rate and a low vaccination rate, FOX8 reported.
As the Delta variant and spiking numbers continue across the state, local schools are looking to mask mandates as the fall semester began this week in public schools across North Carolina.
The Yadkin County Schools joins Davidson and Davie in reversing its masking policy from optional to mandatory. Stokes County Schools and Wilkes County Schools remain among the last in the region to remain mask optional.
WGHP/FOX contributed to this report.