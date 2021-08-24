Get tested or don't play: In split vote, board decides to require testing for athletics, other extracurricular activities in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

“There are details that have to be worked out, weeks of communicating to our families and athletes,” McManus said. “We didn’t want to move any further until we can have a discussion publicly.”

Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger said the consent form is similar to what parents sign for random drug testing among student-athletes.

Ohl said that testing program would need to be mandatory. Voluntary testing programs are not effective, he said.

“If you do it so it’s voluntary, and just doing a few, we as epidemiologists can’t get the info we need. You’re going to get the whole team pulled because we don’t know where the problem is with the team to surgically take care of it,” he said.

The testing program is the latest in a group of measures districts are taking to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Yadkin County Schools Board of Education voted to mandate that students and staff wear masks indoors for the next 30 days.

The school board will revisit the mandate in four weeks, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.