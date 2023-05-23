Jolie Hauser, the salutatorian of the Middle College of Forsyth, spent part of her graduation speech Monday at Wait Chapel recounting all her mother did for her.

Maria Hauser would pick her daughter up from daycare around 6 p.m., take her back to the clinic where she worked until 7:30 p.m. or so, take her to skate nights and bowling parties, feed her dinner, make sure she did her homework and tuck her in.

“Selfless sacrifices,” Jolie said of her mom.

“Growing up, it was just her and I,” she said.

Sitting in a pew just a few yards away, surrounded by family who traveled down from Ohio, Maria Hauser couldn’t stop the tears. Hearing everything her daughter listed, she thought: “I don’t know how the heck I did that.”

Maria Hauser paused.

“You just do. Being a single mother, you’re never sure you’re doing the right thing. And you know what? This reassures me that I did it right. I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” she said.

Her daughter got into every college she applied to, choosing to go to UNC Greensboro in the fall to study accounting.

Jolie Hauser was among 45 students to graduate from the Middle College, a nontraditional school on the campus of Forsyth Technical Community College that allows students to earn an associate degree. Students go to the Middle College from 11 to 12th grade.

This cohort of students had part of their freshmen and all of their sophomore year disrupted by COVID.

That experience fortified the resolve of the students, said Paula McNeil, the class president. She brought up the story of the underdog David topping the giant Goliath.

“You are gifted with strength, determination, belief and grit,” McNeil said. “Whatever you do after this, remember the people who are proud of you, who love you.”

Ethan Magnante, the valedictorian, told his classmates that they took the initiative as juniors to do something to improve their future.

“Today sets in motion the rest of our lives,” he said. “We’ve got this.”