Glenn High principal leaving for job in Charlotte

The principal at Glenn High School will be leaving that job to be the principal at Garinger High School in Charlotte.

LeDuan Pratt was announced as the new principal at Garinger on March 8 at a meeting of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.

Pratt became principal at Glenn in 2020, replacing the retiring Brad Craddock.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is gathering feedback from the Glenn community with a survey that has been posted to Glenn's school page.

Pratt is the second high school principal in the district this year to announce his departure. In February, Ed Weiss, the longtime principal at Mount Tabor High School, announced he is retiring.

Pratt had previously worked at Garinger as the dean of students.

