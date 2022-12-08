Glenn High School choral director leads one last Christmas concert at City Hall.

Xavier Fenner wasn't sure he was much of a singer when he signed up for Carol Earnhardt's choir class at Glenn High School.

Four years later, Fenner was confident and expressive while singing lead on one of several Christmas songs at City Hall on Wednesday, part of Winston-Salem's annual holiday music series featuring local students.

Fenner credits his development as a singer to Earnhardt, whose choirs have been a staple at the annual City Hall music series for 13 years.

"She always wants to get the best out of everybody," Fenner said. "Even if you think can't do something, she tells you you can."

Wednesday's 40-minute concert in the foyer of City Hall was Earnhardt's last with Glenn. She will retire in June after 30 years as a public school teacher, including the last 25 at Glenn.

That's a pretty impressive run for a teacher who wasn't sure she had the chops to teach music at the high school level.

"I was afraid that maybe I was not talented enough to do high-school level music as far as playing piano, but that's something you have to learn," Earnhardt said. "But I love high school-age kids. When they're 14-years-old, they're scared to walk the hallways and by the time they're 18, they're independent and ready to spread their wings. I feel like I can have a great effect on the trajectory of their life at that age. I've been told I have a knack for seeing someone's potential."

Fenner is one example of that. He said that Earnhardt has made him feel like he's a better singer than he thought he was.

Earnhardt was named the N.C. Choral Music Teacher of the Year in 2017 and the school district's Teacher of the Year in 2008.

Getting her students out of the school and in front of audiences has been a priority. Over the years, the Glenn choir has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York, the National Cathedral in Washington, the Biltmore House and the N.C. governor’s mansion.

The City Hall concert has become a staple. On Wednesday, the choir sang a lively set that featured traditional favorites, folk songs, contemporary R&B holiday songs and hymns. During "You Are My Christmas Angel," choir member Adyson Jessup pulled Mayor Allen Joines from the audience for a dance. Other choir members danced with a few of the security guards near the front door.

Charleen Goombs, who works in the city attorney's office, was led into the foyer where she several choir members serenaded her with "Merry, Merry Christmas Baby."

Fredrick Evans, an assistant city attorney, took a video of the performance and said he planned to share it with the entire staff.

He stayed to listen to a few songs.

"I was working in the office and the holiday songs brought me out here," Evans said. "Any opportunity to support young people in the county, I will do it."

The City Hall performance is one of 12 that Earnhardt has planned in the coming days. The choir will also perform at area schools and a retirement community, marking some of the final shows that Earnhardt will have with the students at Glenn.

Earnhardt, who recently earned a doctorate in music education, hopes to become an adjunct professor to teach the next generation of music teachers who can inspire students just as she inspired hundreds of students at Glenn.

"I've kept a folder of letters from parents, and I can't tell you how many times I've had parents tell me, 'My child would have dropped out if not for you. My child gained confidence in class and can now stand up in an English class and give a presentation,'" Earnhardt said. "The bottom line is that the difference between us and everything else in this world is that we make art. That's the core of our humanity."