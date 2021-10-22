GOP chairman: Mom ‘shocked’ by books Forsyth school provides. Raymond again suggests calling cops over titles parents find offensive.

Each year, it has a Banned Books Week that it calls an event "celebrating the freedom to read" and compiles a list of that year's 10 most challenged books. In the past, they have included "Of Mice and Men," "To Kill a Mockingbird," "The Bluest Eye" and The Harry Potter series.

Among the titles Raymond says shocked the mother were "Olive's Ocean," which received the Newbery Honor, a prestigious literary award, in 2004; "And Tango Makes Three," based on a true story of two male penguins raising a chick together; and "The Biography of Ellen DeGeneres."

Raymond wrote that the books promote gender fluidity, lesbianism, lewd behavior and profanity. "And we all know the story of Ellen DeGeneres," he wrote.

DeGeneres famously came out as a lesbian in 1997, paving the way for more actors to play openly gay leading characters in TV and movies.

It's unclear what Ellen DeGeneres biography the unnamed parent is said to have found offensive.

Raymond encouraged other parents to scan their children's reading accounts.

"It may explain any recent behavior you've been wondering about," Raymond wrote. "And if you want to expose it, contact me."