Gov. Cooper praises Salem Academy and College for their diversity efforts

Gov. Roy Cooper praised Salem Academy and College Thursday for their efforts in achieving diversity among its students, faculty members and staff.

"One of the things that Salem Academy and Salem College … understands is that diversity is our strength," Cooper said. "It is something for us to celebrate because one of the things that is more and more apparent is that diversity makes you better.

"Diversity increases the bottom line of the corporation," Cooper said. "Diversity makes a government more responsive."

Cooper spoke to about 300 people at the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem Academy and College as part of their Health Leadership Forum.

Cooper told the audience that he has appointed the most diverse cabinet and staff in the state's history.

"And it was easy to do because there is so much talent out there in North Carolina — strong women, strong people of color," the governor said, "people who are ready to move into positions of authority, and people who are ready to make a real difference."

Cooper said he might not be the best governor in the state's history, but he has the best cabinet and staff in North Carolina's history.

"I'm very proud of the work that they have done," Cooper said. "One thing that I know is that state government should look like the people that it serves and protects.

"We have worked to do that," Cooper said. "And that has been one of our great accomplishments."

Salem Academy and College and other institutions understand the importance of "whole person health," which is the focus of their Health Leadership Forum, Cooper said.

"That really excites me," the governor said. "My mission for North Carolina is to have a state where people are better educated, where they are healthier, have more money in their pockets and have opportunities to live lives of purpose and abundance."

Cooper said he looks forward to Salem Academy and College molding the careers of young women who will make the state's residents healthier.

North Carolina's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years is an example of how state officials relied on science and data, put the health and safety of people as a priority, and maintained the state's economy and food supply, the governor said.

According to the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, North Carolina ranks among the lowest states in COVID deaths and in job loss per capita, Cooper said.

"It showed we valued people's lives first," the governor said. "And we valued their livelihoods. We are going to come out of the pandemic even stronger than we were before."

After Cooper’s speech, President Summer McGee of Salem Academy and College said that the governor’s remarks celebrated and endorsed her institution’s future strategy of pursuing health leadership and the STEAM focus of the academy and college.

“We want to ensure that our graduates stay here in North Carolina and are incredibly successful in helping our organizations and communities be healthy and thrive,” McGee said.

Emma Grimestead, a senior at Salem Academy, said she liked Cooper’s focus on her school improving on its achievements and setting its goals for the future.

