Gov.: Reopen NC schools for in-person learning

Gov. Roy Cooper called Tuesday for local school districts to open their school doors for in-person.
“Now it’s time to get our children back into the classroom,” he said.
Rather than issue a mandate, Cooper said he is urging schools to offer some sort of in-person learning. Students in K-5 can return to their schools every day while older students may continue to learn in a hybrid model that mixes online and remote learning.
Cooper didn’t call for an end to all-remote learning, saying that’s the call of local school districts.
“A lot of local leaders said that if you can provide encouragement, we’ll take the step forward. The State Board of Education and I believe it’s important to have local control,” Cooper said. “I hope this spurs action from local school boards.”
Cooper’s call for in-person learning, backed by state health and school officials, will have no impact on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Though it started the year in fully remote learning, it has staggered the re-entry of its students over the last few months. The last wave of students, 10-12th graders, are scheduled to return to their high schools on Feb. 22.
Most surrounding counties have in-person learning as well. Durham Public Schools and Caswell County Schools are among those that have stuck with online learning.
Cooper’s call came minutes after an education committee in the N.C. Senate sent a bill to the chamber’s rules committee that would mandate a return to in-person learning. That bill would require school districts to offer in-person learning with an online option for students. It has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger and State House Speaker Tim Moore.
Under the bill, the minimum distancing among students is reduced from standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cooper said Tuesday that school districts still have the option to opt for strictly remote learning, but scientific data has been clear that if safety measures, such as masking and social distancing, are followed, the rate of transmission in schools is low.
Teachers are still in line for the vaccines, having been bumped down about a month ago when the state gave priority to adults 65 and older.
N.C. Association of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly said in a statement that Cooper needs to prioritize teachers, particularly at a time when many scientists expect the more contagious strains of COVID-19 to spread locally.
She called for teachers to be vaccinated by the end of the month.
