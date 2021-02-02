Gov.: Reopen NC schools for in-person learning

Gov. Roy Cooper called Tuesday for local school districts to open their school doors for in-person.

“Now it’s time to get our children back into the classroom,” he said.

Rather than issue a mandate, Cooper said he is urging schools to offer some sort of in-person learning. Students in K-5 can return to their schools every day while older students may continue to learn in a hybrid model that mixes online and remote learning.

Cooper didn’t call for an end to all-remote learning, saying that’s the call of local school districts.

“A lot of local leaders said that if you can provide encouragement, we’ll take the step forward. The State Board of Education and I believe it’s important to have local control,” Cooper said. “I hope this spurs action from local school boards.”

Cooper’s call for in-person learning, backed by state health and school officials, will have no impact on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Though it started the year in fully remote learning, it has staggered the re-entry of its students over the last few months. The last wave of students, 10-12th graders, are scheduled to return to their high schools on Feb. 22.

