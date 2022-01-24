Graduation dates set for Winston-Salem/Forsyth high schools

The graduation schedule announced for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools:
May 12
Early College, 9:30 a.m., Deaton-Thompson Stadium
Middle College, 12:30 p.m., Deaton-Thompson Stadium
June 9
Carter High School, 5 p.m., Carter High Auditorium
Glenn High School, 7:30 p.m., Glenn High Stadium
June 10
North Forsyth High School, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
Walkertown High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum
Carver High School, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
Atkins High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum
Reagan High School, 7:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum
June 11
Kennedy High School, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
Parkland High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum
Winston-Salem Prep, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
West Forsyth High School, 5 p.m., Joel Coliseum
June 12
Mount Tabor High School, 9 a.m., Joel Coliseum
East Forsyth High School, 12:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum
Reynolds High School, 4 p.m., 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum
