Graduation dates set for Winston-Salem/Forsyth high schools
The graduation schedule announced for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools:

May 12

Early College, 9:30 a.m., Deaton-Thompson Stadium

Middle College, 12:30 p.m., Deaton-Thompson Stadium

June 9

Carter High School, 5 p.m., Carter High Auditorium

Glenn High School, 7:30 p.m., Glenn High Stadium

June 10

North Forsyth High School, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Walkertown High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum

Carver High School, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Atkins High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Reagan High School, 7:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum

June 11

Kennedy High School, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Parkland High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum

Winston-Salem Prep, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

West Forsyth High School, 5 p.m., Joel Coliseum

June 12

Mount Tabor High School, 9 a.m., Joel Coliseum

East Forsyth High School, 12:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Reynolds High School, 4 p.m., 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum

