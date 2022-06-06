Graduations resume Thursday amid high COVID levels. Masks will help, the experts say.

After a three-week pause, high school graduations in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will resume on Thursday with 14 commencement ceremonies spread over four days amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The Early College of Forsyth and the Middle College of Forsyth held their graduations in mid-May.

The ceremonies later this week will look much as they did in 2019, with most taking place indoors and without ticket restrictions or social distancing in place.

About 4,000 seniors will receive diplomas from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Commencement ceremonies were virtual in 2020 and were mostly held outdoors in 2021 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Most of the ceremonies this year will be back at their traditional homes, Joel Coliseum and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Glenn High School will have its graduation at its football stadium, the only school to hold an outdoor ceremony this week.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, said there is potential for the virus to spread during graduations.

"High school graduations, like any other large indoor gatherings, are potential events where transmission can occur. I would not be surprised if some cases are associated with graduation," he said. "One aspect that reduces the risk somewhat is that graduation ceremonies are usually held in large buildings that are spacious and well ventilated, making airborne transmission less likely."

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Forsyth County a community with high COVID levels, the first time it had been in that category since Feb. 25, the peak of the omicron variant.

The CDC looks at the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the number of new cases in an area to determine COVID-19 levels. A designation of "high" comes with the advice that that people should wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public spaces and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

When recommending COVID protocols to the school board in the past, district leaders followed the guidelines set by the state and local health departments.

The school district also generally stayed aligned with the city's mask mandate. Mayor Allen Joines said Friday that he has no immediate plans to request a reinstated mask mandate. He issued a statement Monday urging residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

The school district will consider adding COVID protocols for graduations should state and local health officials change guidelines, school spokesman Brent Campbell said.

The school board voted to end its mask mandate in early March, about the same time as the city, after nearly two years of masking. The 2021-22 school year ends on Thursday.

Ohl recommended that people at risk of complications from COVID wear an N95 mask.

Family and friends also should think about how they celebrate their graduate, he said.

"After-graduation parties are best held outdoors where transmission risk is minimal," Ohl said.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health, said people attending this week's graduations need to assess their own risk of complications if infected with COVID.

"We are seeing significant amounts of COVID cases in our community right now," Priest said. "We know that the number of cases is an underestimation given that many people test with home kits. For those who are vulnerable to complications of COVID, including the elderly and those with chronic medical problems, we continue to recommend being up to date on COVID vaccination and wearing masks in indoor settings where social distancing is not possible or air circulation is poor."

People with symptoms of COVID should not attend a graduation ceremony.

According to the school district's COVID count, the number of students and staff members infected with COVID for the week ending June 3 dropped to 228 from 358 cases for the previous week.

The graduation schedule:

Thursday

Carter High School, 5 p.m., Carter High Auditorium

Glenn High School, 7:30 p.m., Glenn High Stadium (rain option is Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum)

Friday

North Forsyth High School, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Walkertown High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum

Carver High School, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Atkins High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Reagan High School, 7:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Saturday

John F. Kennedy High, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Parkland High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum

W-S Prep, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

West Forsyth High School, 5 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Sunday

Mount Tabor High School, 9 a.m., Joel Coliseum

East Forsyth High School, 12:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Reynolds High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Journal reporter Richard Craver contributed to this story.

