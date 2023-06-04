A handful of groups will have a rally on Monday to support Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ budget request to Forsyth County commissioners.

The groups, which include the Forsyth County Association of Educators, Action 4 Equity, Red, Wine and Blue and Community for Public Schools, plan to meet at 4:45 p.m., at Merschel Park, 122 W. Fourth St., and then march to the county commissioners’ budget hearing at 6 p.m.

“We’re hoping that we can get commissioners to understand that we need our schools fully funded,” said Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators. “And we want them to advocate for us to the General Assembly because ultimately, that’s where the money comes from.”

Commissioners moved the budget hearing to 6 p.m., to accommodate the employees of the school system who would like to comment.

The groups are particularly supportive of the school district’s request to adjust the salary structure for its classified employees, which include maintenance workers, bus drivers and child nutrition workers. In May, the school district submitted a $173.1 million budget to the commissioners, which was $16.3 million above what it requested last year.

The school district is requesting $4.4 million to adjust classified salary so that it is more in line with districts of similar size and the private sector. District leaders say they are having trouble recruiting and retaining employees because job candidates can make higher wages elsewhere.

The school district provided a few examples for comparison:

A local bus driver’s starting salary is $15 an hour, compared with $15.25 for Guilford County Public Schools.

School HVAC technicians start at $18.76 an hour compared with $19.13 for the same position with the city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

School plumbing technicians start at $17.23 an hour compared with $20.19 an hour for local municipalities.

“We must remain competitive in order to attract and retain quality employees, especially when they can find publicly funded jobs right here at home that pay more,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said.

The school district has since revised its request, and is now asking for an additional $13.4 million based on the state approving a 5% salary increase for teachers.

Besides adjusting the classified pay scale, the district is asking for an additional $2 million for custodial services.

Forsyth County’s proposed budget includes a $7.2 million increase for the school district, which would leave the school district more than $6 million short of its request.