Officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are still determining how to guide district staff on the so-called "Parents' Bill of Rights" in the classroom.

The Republican-dominated General Assembly overrode Gov. Roy Cooper's veto on Aug. 15, less than two weeks before the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The law has several pages of mandates including one that requires teachers to notify parents if their child wants to use a different pronoun or name than what is used in school records.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said Monday that school leaders "dissected the bill from top to bottom" at a meeting last week and are in the process of developing guidance for the 4,000 teachers in the district. The school district is also waiting to hear from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction on how to proceed.

Some language in the bill is open to interpretation, McManus said.

Until the district gets more clarification, it is asking teachers to take any questions they may have to their building leaders, who have been given training on the topic, McManus said.

Whatever guidance it develops, the school district will support children, she said.

"I can tell you right now, we're always going to do what's right for children, and we have to make sure all children feel included, feel safe and feel a sense of belonging in their school," she said. "And if there's anything that's going to go against that, we are not in favor of that. So we've got to make sure that always is our driving force as we implement what that bill is going to look like."